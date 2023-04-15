Welcome to your dream home! This beautiful 3-4-bedroom family home was built in 2019 and boasts 1800 square feet of living space. The open concept layout provides the perfect space for entertaining, with a spacious living room, dining area, and modern kitchen with ample storage space. You'll love the convenience of having two full bathrooms. This home is also equipped with second-floor laundry, making laundry day a breeze. The basement offers great potential to create additional living space with plenty of room for customization. Centrally located close to schools, shopping, and transportation. This home is move-in ready and waiting for you to make it your own.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $185,000
