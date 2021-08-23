3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $184,900

If you are looking for move in ready than look no further. This home has been completely updated from the inside out! New roof, siding and windows making the exterior pretty much maintenance free. Inside you will find an updated kitchen with maple cabinets, luxury vinyl plank floors, pantry, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Living Rm has new carpet and natural fireplace. Nicely appointed 1st floor half bath. At the top of the stairs you will find the perfect space to set up your home office. Two nicely sized bedrooms and one features a walkin closet. Plenty of room in the full bath to get ready in the morning. New furnace, Central Air and Hot Water Heater. The only thing missing is you!