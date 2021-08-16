 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $184,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $184,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $184,900

3+ bedroom brick ranch located on the edge of a quiet cul-de-sac in Northside Racine! Features include HARDWOOD FLOORS, lots of windows for natural light & a large eat-in kitchen w/separate dining area as well. BRAND NEW main floor bath - new tub, tile, plumbing, vanity, sinks & marble floors - everything is new. Large finished basement with rec. rm. and 2 additional bonus rooms (currently being used as BEDROOM 4 & BEDROOM 5 but perfect for home schooling, craft rooms or offices), a small kitchen area & a 3/4 bath - a very functional lower level that can be utilitzed in so many different ways. Large fenced in side yard - easy outside maintenance. NEW ROOF 2017; NEW MICROWAVE; FURNACE ABOUT 1 YEAR OLD.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News