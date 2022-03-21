3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $182,500

What's to love here? For a start, 4 large LR picture windows and another in the DR keep those rooms bright on the gloomiest of days. Natural woodwork, oak BR floors, DR's box beam ceiling & original built-in corner cupboard, and the original artificial fireplace in the front BR retain the vintage charm. During their years here, these owners added important updates like ductwork & central air to existing radiant heat, updated electric service, remodeled the bathroom, replaced double-hung windows, had the house re-plumbed, even invested in new concrete for sidewalks & driveway. (See update list.) They never wanted a big yard; instead filled what they call the ''courtyard'' & sideyard with flowering pots & blossoming shrubs. Come see, and try out the relaxing enclosed front porch,