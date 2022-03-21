 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $182,500

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $182,500

What's to love here? For a start, 4 large LR picture windows and another in the DR keep those rooms bright on the gloomiest of days. Natural woodwork, oak BR floors, DR's box beam ceiling & original built-in corner cupboard, and the original artificial fireplace in the front BR retain the vintage charm. During their years here, these owners added important updates like ductwork & central air to existing radiant heat, updated electric service, remodeled the bathroom, replaced double-hung windows, had the house re-plumbed, even invested in new concrete for sidewalks & driveway. (See update list.) They never wanted a big yard; instead filled what they call the ''courtyard'' & sideyard with flowering pots & blossoming shrubs. Come see, and try out the relaxing enclosed front porch,

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine has a soil problem

Racine has a soil problem

The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News