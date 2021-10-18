 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $180,000

Charming 3 bedroom. 2 bathroom ranch. With spacious interior features, living room with picture window. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and stainless appliances. Family room in basement.Recent Improvements: roof, windows, furnace.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News