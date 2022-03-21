 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

Location is everything! Close to Racine Zoo, bike trails, North Beach, restaurants and so much more. Open concept ranch style home has much to offer. Move in and enjoy the fresh clean updated look! Windows, roof, stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring, updated tile bathrooms. Seller added a new garage door and opener. Kitchen has ample cabinets/counter space and waiting for a large center island to create the perfect entertaining/cooking space. Fully fenced in yard which is perfect for a bbq, fire and enjoying the spring weather that is coming. Garage is a 2 car garage with one door. Seller hates to leave but is ready for the next chapter of their life.

