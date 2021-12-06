 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

  • Updated
Brand new - move in ready. Roof, gutters, vinyl siding,furnace, air conditioning 2020. Interior new floors, doors, trim, kitchen cabinets, countertops 2021. Newer concrete driveway. Fenced yard. 1.5 car garage/attic storage. Updated bathroom. All appliances included. Freshly painted. Finished room in basement.

