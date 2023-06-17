This new construction home is a hidden gem. Tucked away at the end of the street adjacent to Clayton park and the Root River. This bright and open concept home welcomes you with a living room, dining room, full bathroom, and kitchen all on the first floor. The kitchen has granite countertops, oak cabinets and all new appliances. The second floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 with skylights and the primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Second floor bathroom features a stackable washer and dryer. The exterior of this home is LP Smart Siding with a 50 year warranty and all energy efficient windows.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
STURTEVANT — Fans of “Racine’s Original Kringle” can breathe a sigh of relief.
The motorcyclist from Milwaukee County who died Friday after a traffic crash has been identified.
“The burden of proof is no longer on the veteran,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.
CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been accused of stealing more than $900 worth of items from Pick ‘n Save.
YORKVILLE — A motorcyclist from Milwaukee County died Friday after a traffic crash that also sent another motorist to the hospital.