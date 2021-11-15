 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900

Charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath bungalow northside neighborhood. Walk to Lake Michigan, the beach, Racine Zoo and much more. This lovingly cared for home features HWF throughout under carpet, gas fireplace, newer roof, A/C, furnace, garage, tankless water heater, custom landscaped yard. Home in mint condition. Move in ready.

