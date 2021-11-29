3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $178,500

Solid brick Ranch on North Side of Racine. Smoke free, Pet free and with a newly painted first floor. 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage. It even has a fenced in back yard for your pets or kids to play in . Open concept with a eat in kitchen. Ne carpet with Beautiful Hard Wood flooring underneath, updated kitchen with oak cabinetry includes appliances. The roof was done in 2007. New Water Heater in 2011. There is a office and bathroom located in the basement. Not much else to do. Hurry don't let this one get away! Make your appointment today.