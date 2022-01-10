 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000

Wonderfully remodeled home with lots of original character on the brick lined section of College Ave. Large Master Bedroom with private Master Bath, High end vinyl plank flooring throughout, Ceramic tiled shower surrounds, fenced in back yard and 2 car garage with dual overhead doors. Less than 2 blocks to Lake Michigan and large lake front park.Many updates including new roof and gutters, new kitchen and bathrooms, new overhead garage doors w/ electric openers, new furnace and hot water heater. FHA & VA financing welcome

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News