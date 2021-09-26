 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000

Super location makes this 3 bedroom ranch w/great curb appeal, 1.5 bath, 1.5 car garage the place to call home. Newer windows, hardwood floors in living room and 3 bedrooms, large bay window in kitchen dinette w/southern exposure. Dinette area is nice and big to have large dining table & chairs. Nice backyard w/concrete patio. 1,191 sq. ft. per tax records and 1,000 plus sq. ft. waiting in the basement for your finishing touches. Low maintenance exterior. High efficiency HVAC. Walking distance to world famous O&H Bakery, SC Johnson Elementary School, SC Johnson Community Sports Complex, SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park. Minutes away from grocery stores, restaurants, & shopping.

