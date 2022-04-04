3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000

Located on Racine's Northside, near Lake Michigan & Racine Zoo this well maintained split ranch is a gem. A nicely manicured neighborhood surrounds this home that exudes pride of ownership. Inside you will find a large living room open to an exceptional dining area. The well laid out kitchen has been beautifully updated w/ sleek appliances & loads of cabinets. Beautiful hardwood floors adorn the living space and 2 of the 3 bedrooms. The main bedroom provides space and a double closet. You'll love the full bath and sleeping quarters on the north end of the home. The backyard is ready for summer fun; a retractable enclosure around the patio is perfect for outdoor dining and soaking up the nicer weather. Enjoy the privacy of a fully fenced in yard, big enough to play, yet very maintainable