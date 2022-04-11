 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000

Centrally located in established residentioal neighborhood, This 3 Bedroom Ranch home offers modern open floorplan with generous sized living room and large kitchen with stainless appliances . The Bedrooms have ample closet space, main family bath has tile floors and surround. Lower level offers Large rec room additional 4th bedroom/flex space and full bath. The yard is partially fenced with garden/patio area behind the 2 car garage. Driveway is poured concrete. The house roof is newer and some windows have been updated.Very cute property a must see!

