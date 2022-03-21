 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $172,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $172,900

OMGoodness this one is a cutie patootie at an affordable price !! It will knock your socks off! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS bungalow located on north side of Racine. So many updates! Freshly painted inside and out. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances, refinished hardwood floors along with some new carpet. Dynamite 3 season room and a super cute yard . 2.5 detached garage. Located on Racine's northside walking distance to the zoo and lake. Don't blink because it will be gone!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine has a soil problem

Racine has a soil problem

The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News