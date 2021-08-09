 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $170,000

So much ''new'' in this cute North side ranch! The down-to-the-studs rehab includes an open floor plan, new roof, furnace, hot water heater, all new insulation, electrical service upgrade and all new wiring, drywall, subfloor and flooring, doors, windows, woodwork, plumbing and light fixtures, as well as an upscale repurposed kitchen with 42'' cabinets, granite counters and Bosch appliances. This solid brick ranch also includes a gorgeous new bathroom with new fixtures, tub, toilet, vanity, and ceramic tile tub surround. Big fenced yard with 2 1/2 car garage. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, banks, schools and the Racine zoo. About 1/2 mile to Lake Michighan!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News