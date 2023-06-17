NEW CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF JULY! 3 Bedroom 2 bath on a Huge Double lot.This soon to be finished home will have an open concept first floor. Tons of natural light through the large energy-saving windows. Kitchen will have granite countertops, ss appliances and plenty of cabinets. The upper level has three large bedrooms and a second floor laundry in the bathroom. Lower level has poured concrete foundation and is ready for your rec-room ideas. High efficiency furnace and hot water heater, energy efficient windows, Smart Siding, and a 30 year roof make this a low maintenance home. This home is in the Lincoln-King Redevelopment Area and must be owner occupied. For more information on https://www.buildupracine.org/Lkplan/