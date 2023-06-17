Beautiful New Construction Home in the Heart of the Lincoln-King Redevelopment Area. Be The Change! The Builder is just putting on the finishing touches and should be complete by end of June. Sit on the huge front porch and chat with your neighbors. Spacious and Sunny living room open to a large dining room and beautiful kitchen with granite counters and ss appliances. Perfect for multi-generational living with a first floor bedroom and full bath. Upstairs are two more Bedrooms with dual closets, sky lights and another full bath. Basement is well thought out with laundry and mechanicals on one side, leaving the other side for your rec-room ideas. Appliances will be installed and yard graded prior to closing. Quality Built & Energy Efficient! Must be Owner Occupied.