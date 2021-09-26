 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $169,900

Adorable 3 bedroom Bungalow that is move in ready! All natural hardwood floors and trim throughout this charming home. Formal dining room and living room feature coffered ceilings. Recent updates include: kitchen countertops, backsplash, flooring, new ceiling/ceiling lights and breakfast bar; recently painted interior; full bath has new vanity, mirror and light/fan fixture; leafguard gutters. Fenced in yard; lots of shelving in the basement for storage, garage off front driveway also offers lots of storage or can be used as play area or man cave! Don't miss out on this Southside beauty! Home Warranty Included!

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later
A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.

And no one seems to know why.

But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.

