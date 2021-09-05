3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $169,900

Gorgeous 3 bedroom Northside ranch with 1-1/2 car garage! Spacious living room with huge front window to let in plenty of natural light. Eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. 3 good sized bedrooms. Bonus room in the basement for an office. Amazing backyard with patio. Per the seller: Water heater & dishwasher 2019, stove 2016, House roof 2016, All newer windows except for the front LR window. Seller is including a one year home warranty, offering a $3000 closing cost credit and upgrading the home to 200 amp service prior to closing!!!This one is a must see! ***Showings begin on Saturday 9/4/21 at 10 am.***