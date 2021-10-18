3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $169,900

Seller has completed some interior projects - COME SEE this 3+ bedroom brick ranch located on the edge of a quiet cul-de-sac in Northside Racine! Features include HARDWOOD FLOORS, lots of windows for natural light & a large eat-in kitchen w/separate dining area as well. BRAND NEW main floor bath - new tub, tile, plumbing, vanity, sinks & marble floors - everything is new. Large finished basement with rec. rm. and 2 additional bonus rooms (currently being used as BEDROOM 4 & BEDROOM 5 but perfect for home schooling, craft rooms or offices), a small kitchen area & a 3/4 bath - a very functional lower level that can be utilitzed in so many different ways. Large fenced in side yard - easy outside maintenance. NEW ROOF 2017; NEW MICROWAVE; FURNACE ABOUT 1 YEAR OLD.