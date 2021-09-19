3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $169,000

CARE FREE RANCH on Racine's northside. 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors (1 with patio doors to backyard), large living room with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with all the appliances included, beautiful cabinets & ctops. Full bath on the main floor with shower over tub. Lower level will be a surprise with the large family room, bar area with storage and a beautiful full bath with tiled walk in shower and an EGRESS window for additional expansion. Perfect for family entertainment - plenty of room. Newer interior drain tile & sump pump. Fenced manageable backyard and new concrete driveway make it truly a move-in ready home. Well cared for by the current owners - this will bring you years of carefree living.