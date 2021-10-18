 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $168,000

Brick ranch, vinyl windows, done by Hardy & Jensen. 1 1/2 car detached garage and private backyard. Roof is 6 years old, done by Dick's Roofing, partial rec room in basement. Tiled kitchen floor. HARDWOOD FLOORS under all carpeted areas on main level of the home.

