3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $165,000

This spectacular bungalow home will WOW any potential buyer. Are you looking for the home that offers space galore?! This is it! updated and contemporary, you can enjoy a wonderful dinner with family or friends or enjoy some company in the family room while others sit in the living room. The paved patio out back is a great way to spend the afternoon having drinks with friends. Home offers an enclosed front porch for all your mudroom needs and a tiled upper bath for durability.

