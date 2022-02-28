 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $164,900

CUTE AS A BUTTON!!! This ranch is really adorable and in great condition. Awesome curb appeal! Freshly painted interior, hardwood floors, nice fully applianced kitchen, and main floor laundry. The basement is nearly finished with a full bathroom. Completely fenced back yard with a 1.5 car garage . Covered patio off of the garage. All this at a super affordable price! Home warranty included!

