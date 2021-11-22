 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $164,900

Make this northside home your own! A great starter home with a bunch of extras. Master bath and walk in closet. Fully fenced yard. Heated garage with 240 service, comfort and power for all of your hobbies and interests. Newer concrete driveway and huge patio for entertaining. Don't wait - make your appointment today!

