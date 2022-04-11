3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $164,900

3 bedroom, 2 full baths all brick ranch covered front porch. Oak hardwood floors in living room and all 3 bedrooms under the carpet. Large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. 1.5 car detached garage with 3 seasons room attached. Newer windows, roof, high-efficiency furnace and central air conditioning. Rec-room in lower level and bathroom w/walk-in shower. Two Concord grape vineyards in the backyard that produce approximately 50 to 75 regular size bottles of wine. Can be open concept by removing wall between Kitchen and Living room. This could also present a great opportunity to use a renovation loan to roll the costs of updating into the financing, creating a home that suits your needs with your own special touch. 1,227 sq. ft. above grade.