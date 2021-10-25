 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $160,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $160,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $160,000

WELCOME HOME! Close to restaurants and shopping, this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home has everything you need. The EAT IN KITCHEN opens up to the Living Room with HARD WOOD FLOORS. New carpet in the bedrooms. The partially finished lower level offers room to spread out and relax. This home also features a large 2 car garage. Schedule a showing and MAKE IT YOURS TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News