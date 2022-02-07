3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $160,000

Charming, impeccably maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with tons of character, all the extras and tons of curb appeal! Brazilian cherry floors in living room, dining room and den, crown molding, and built ins. Open concept custom kitchen with solid surface counters, island and lots of storage. Primary bedroom features a built in dresser and walk in closet. Completely remodeled bathroom. Fully fenced backyard has a beautiful stamped patio with gazebo and deck, plus a 1.5 car garage and separate parking space!