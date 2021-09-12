3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $160,000

Mid-century modern ranch home, 2.5 car garage, quiet area near Elmwood Park, are only a few things that will make you say yes to this home! Desirably located in a sweet little neighborhood close to Kenosha County & Wisconn Valley. As you approach this home you'll be charmed by the house & adorable backyard. Upon entering you'll feel welcomed by this charming ranch with meticulous mechanical updates throughout the years. There are 3 bedrooms and a dual entry family bath. As you enter the semi-private backyard you'll want to spend time relaxing on the concrete patio & nicely landscaped yard. Journey down to the finished basement and find a retro recreation room complete with wet bar and a retro Philco Fridge. This home has been loved by the original owner & taken care of for 63 years.