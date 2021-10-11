 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $159,900

Check out this spacious & affordable classic north side bungalow! Plenty of room for your family! Large & open formal living & dining rooms. updated main floor bath. kitchen has pantry & plenty of cabinets with appliances included. 2 nice sized bedrooms on main level and 1 huge bedroom upstairs that could be the master suite or a kids room big enough to share with siblings. PLUS an extra office/play area in upper along with plenty of storage including a walk in closet, nooks & side attic area storage. Hard wood floors & big pretty woodwork thru-out main level with new carpet (over hardwood) in 1 main flr. bedroom. All new carpet upstairs. New washer & dryer in basement stay. Roof is about 8 years old. Garage needs some TLC but its a 2.5 car garage with a large driveway. See it soon!

