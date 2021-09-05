 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $155,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $155,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $155,000

Old world charm with modern amenities.! This large Cream city brick Italianate home has been lovingly restored back into a grand single family home. Main floor boasts generous sized rooms with loads of natural light including main floor bedroom, living room, dining room and family room. Fully remodeled chefs kitchen ,full bath and first floor laundry.2nd Floor has 2 bedrooms and fully remodeled bath. Situated on nice sized lot with off street parking. Many updates throughout including electric, plumbing, front roof,hot water heater and furnace.Exterior and interior have been recently painted in 2021, Within walking distance to beautiful Lake Michigan and downtown Racine. Please see list of additional updates from seller in private remarks.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News