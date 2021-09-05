Old world charm with modern amenities.! This large Cream city brick Italianate home has been lovingly restored back into a grand single family home. Main floor boasts generous sized rooms with loads of natural light including main floor bedroom, living room, dining room and family room. Fully remodeled chefs kitchen ,full bath and first floor laundry.2nd Floor has 2 bedrooms and fully remodeled bath. Situated on nice sized lot with off street parking. Many updates throughout including electric, plumbing, front roof,hot water heater and furnace.Exterior and interior have been recently painted in 2021, Within walking distance to beautiful Lake Michigan and downtown Racine. Please see list of additional updates from seller in private remarks.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $155,000
