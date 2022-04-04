 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $150,000

Wonderfully remodeled large 3 bedroom brick home just a few blocks from Lake Michigan, Golden Rondelle theater and many parks. Home features high end vinyl flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Master Bedroom features large walk in closet. Back yard also features a deck perfect for summer gatheringsThis home is definitely move in ready

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News