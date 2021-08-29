3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

This is a classic 1920s Bungalow in the heart of this modest Northside neighborhood near the Zoo and easy to down town. Enjoy the nearly maintenance free and well maintained brick exterior with cedar shake upper siding to round out the classic style. Interior has brilliant woodwork throughout and built ins that will impress. Hardwood adorns the floors with an updated kitchen and bath, that will appeal to your senses. Compact but very usable back yard and spacious two car garage that allows your guests easy access out front for parking during your parties that you will love to throw in your new or next home. This has to be one of the best homes in the price range. Don't miss this one.