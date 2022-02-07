 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

Beautiful home conveniently located in the western Racine area. The kitchen has been refreshed with gleaming new cabinets, countertops and stainless steel sink. New front and side doors and interior lighting. Newer vinyl windows. Freshly painted with new vinyl plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. You can make this your home sweet home!

