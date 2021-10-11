3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

Great southside starter home located in the Jerome Park area that has numerous neighborhood parks. Cozy 3 bedroom ranch also has an updated bath with step in shower and newer floor. Living room and all 3 bedrooms have hardwood under carpet (per Seller). Stove and refrigerator are included in the kitchen. Newer furnace and central air. 2 1/2 car garage has plenty of room. Small rear yard for easy maintenance. Side entrance has room for chairs to sit outside and enjoy warm summer nights and fall evenings to come. Time to take advantage of the low interest rates and start your dream of home ownership!