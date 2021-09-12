Charming Updated and Like New Northside 2-Story with This open concept first floor shares a quality laminate floor, spacious great room, family size kitchen with SS appliances, oak cabinets, lots of counter space, breakfast bar and an informal dining room. Patio doors exit to a wood deck and totally fenced yard. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms with nice closet space and a remodeled bathroom. Clean, block basement with sump pump, washer & dryer, furnace and AC, windows and roof shingles new in 2011, water heater new in 202. Off street parking for several cars plus a 1.5 car garage, Covered front porch and a low maintenance vinyl sided exterior. Pack the boxes and MOVE RIGHT IN! A smart investment priced for a quick sale.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900
