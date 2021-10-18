 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $148,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $148,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $148,000

Charming classic bungalow near Horlick Field. Gorgeous architectural details including natural woodwork, wood floors, glass doorknobs, bright white kitchen w/glass-doored cabinets, bathroom w/pedestal sink, ceramic tile and original clawfoot tub. This meticulously maintained home offers 1 bedroom on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs, a spacious living room w/built in bookcases w/beveled glass doors, dining room w/recently refinished original wood floor, fully applianced kitchen w/ceramic tile, and a walk-in attic w/potential for 4th bedroom and 2nd bathroom. Private fenced backyard w/patio. Many updates including newer roof, siding, gutters and soffits. Detached garage w/newer siding, roof and door. Low maintenance exterior, central air. Located on the boulevard. Move-in condition.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News