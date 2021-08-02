3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $145,900

Classic features abound in this solid West Racine bungalow in a quiet and desireable area of West Racine. Original woodwork and faux fireplace are classic elements. Two bedrooms on the main flank the bath that has original details. The third bedroom is upstairs and offers the opportunity to finsh the attic space to have a great master suite, workout area or office. The rear yard is partially fenced and has parking for two cars in the rear and two cars in the extra driveway out front. This extra driveway would be great for a work truck or van. Discover the possibilities with this home with great bones.