3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $145,000

Welcome Home! This charming 3-bedroom bungalow is located just blocks from Lake Michigan's famous North Beach, Racine Zoo & downtown shops. As you approach the home you'll be greeted by a large covered front porch perfect for watching the sunrise. As you enter you'll be welcomed by hardwood floors, tall ceilings and an open concept living/dining area & a large kitchen with plenty of floor space to cook and create. You'll enjoy an enclosed porch out back overlooking the fully fenced backyard. First floor includes 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find a large loft retreat bedroom waiting for you.

