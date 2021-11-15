 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $145,000

Come take a look at this solid 3 bed, 1 bath ranch tucked away in a quaint neighborhood conveniently located and easily accessible from all sides of town. Enjoy the major updates done by the current owner- new windows, new siding, and a roof that's less than 8 years old. The interior has an updated kitchen and bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. The basement is partially finished with another living space and a bonus bedroom. Come make this house YOUR home.

