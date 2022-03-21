 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $144,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $144,900

As you enter this North side home, you immediately feel its warmth. This home features gorgeous woodwork and has some original cabinetry in the kitchen offering ample storage space. There is so much room and it oozes with the potential for more in the attic area, which could be finished off to be a game, art, music, or rec room or an office or learning space. Fenced in back yard is a nice feature for privacy or to keep a pet corralled in! And best of all -- it's walking distance to the Racine Zoo and North Beach! Don't delay making this your home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine has a soil problem

Racine has a soil problem

The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News