3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $144,900

As you enter this North side home, you immediately feel its warmth. This home features gorgeous woodwork and has some original cabinetry in the kitchen offering ample storage space. There is so much room and it oozes with the potential for more in the attic area, which could be finished off to be a game, art, music, or rec room or an office or learning space. Fenced in back yard is a nice feature for privacy or to keep a pet corralled in! And best of all -- it's walking distance to the Racine Zoo and North Beach! Don't delay making this your home.