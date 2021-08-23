3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $144,500

Charming 1920's 2 story bungalow, 3 bedroom home in a family friendly neighborhood, steps away from Walden III Middle & High School.This house has potential to create a dream house situation: sit back and relax in a cozy loveseat in your sunroom with big screened windows, you can build a roof deck, install new carpet of your choice upstairs, cultivate a garden in the big fenced-in grassy yard with a firepit, and host an outdoor gathering!Gorgeous wood floors in huge living/dining rooms and master bedroom. Retro kitchen with electric stove. 2nd story features two bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bathroom with built-in cabinets. Freshly painted walls. Brand new central air unit is scheduled to be installed! washer/dryer/sink in basement. alley access to detached garage.