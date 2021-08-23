3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

3 Bedroom Ranch, with Huge 2-1/2 Car Garage features side workshop or great for hobbyist. Keep your cars out of the elements during winter. Spacious concrete pad, and partially fenced yard. Hardwood floors in Living Room, and Bedrooms. You will enjoy the newer cabinets and newer vinyl replacement windows and maintenance free siding. This home should be good for an FHA buyer. The dry lower level has 3/4 bath, and additional space for rec room or play area. Make this affordable home your castle for years to come. Great Northside location!