3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

Spacious renovated 3 BD bungalow that you won't want to miss! New LVT flooring throughout entire first floor. Large living room with recessed lighting and lots of windows. Kitchen with dinette has new cabinets, countertops and tile backsplash. Bathroom has new tub, tub surround, vanity, toilet, tile floor and lighting. Convenient first floor bedroom and two more upstairs. Brand new carpet throughout second floor and staircase. New ceiling fans throughout! The interior has been freshly painted including basement walls/floor. Furnace, water heater and roof have been replaced in the past 9 years. Exterior of home was painted 08/2021. New interior and exterior front doors. This one won't last long!