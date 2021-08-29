 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

Southside all brick ranch needs some TLC however this is a great opportunity for an investor, rehabber or the owner occupant to built some sweat equity. Sold ''AS IS'' - No FHA or VA. Spacious rooms, LR w/ fireplace, eat-in kitchen, big bedrooms, HW floors and 2 car garage. Almost .25 acre lot. Within walking distance to Mitchell School.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News