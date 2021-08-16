 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

Pack your bags, bring your furniture and make this CLEAN 3 BR, 1 BA ranch home with a 2.5 car garage your own! This great starter home features new carpet throughout the upstairs, fresh paint in many rooms, and updated kitchen and bath. Spread out in the LL with additional finished space to take full advantage of the whole house. There is additional space for entertaining in the fenced in backyard with a dog run. Per seller, A/C new 2016& HWH new 2017.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News