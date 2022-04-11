Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath BRICK Cape Cod home locate just east of West Blvd and minutes away from some of the best shopping and restaurants that Racine has to offer. This well-maintained home has a charming interior with a newly finished kitchen and original hardwood flooring throughout. With a spacious backyard and large 2 car garage, this place will not last long, set a showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900
