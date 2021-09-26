3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,000

Cute Home! Different from the others around the block. It has its own exterior looks with a unique architectural style.The large living room and its stairway leading to the upstairs will catch your eye as they have a nice curb appeal. The home has 2 gas fireplaces Circuit breakers and hot water heater approximately 2yrs. Halfway finished basement. Fenced back yard and 2 more car parking space by the back alley. Wide street for extra parking on both sides of street and near shopping areas. Call today for your showing before it goes!