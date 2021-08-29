 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $136,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $136,000

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $136,000

Great Curb appeal. This 2007 3 bedroom Ranch features an open floor concept, new flooring and full basement with poured concrete walls. It is plumbed for 2nd bathroom. Off-street parking is a plus! Close to shopping, schools and bus route. Near highways 20 (Washington Ave), 31 (S Green Bay Rd) and 11 (Durand Ave) for an easy commute.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News